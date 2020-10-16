FY2020 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.84). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($11.64) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.62. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $192,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

