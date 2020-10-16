FY2020 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Boosted by Analyst

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HZO. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

NYSE HZO opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $628.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Evelyn V. Follit sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,390 shares in the company, valued at $785,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Insiders have sold 73,335 shares of company stock worth $2,209,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $656,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $241,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $891,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

