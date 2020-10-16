FY2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.79.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

