G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

GFSZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised G4S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of G4S stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. G4S has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

