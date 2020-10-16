GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.31.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.64.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 99,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

