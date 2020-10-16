GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $131.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.50, but opened at $128.70. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S shares last traded at $129.38, with a volume of 2,933 shares changing hands.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 115.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day moving average of $183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. Equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

