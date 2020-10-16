Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

