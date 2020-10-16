GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GCI Liberty has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. On average, analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $933,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. FMR LLC increased its position in GCI Liberty by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,768,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,761,000 after acquiring an additional 414,615 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in GCI Liberty by 311.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 535,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 404,902 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in GCI Liberty by 152.9% during the second quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 409,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 247,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 791,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after buying an additional 246,405 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,456,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

