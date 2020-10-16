GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.44 ($33.46).

ETR:G1A traded down €0.47 ($0.55) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €30.15 ($35.47). 365,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.34 and its 200-day moving average is €27.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

