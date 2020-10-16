GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.44 ($33.46).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A traded down €0.47 ($0.55) during trading on Thursday, reaching €30.15 ($35.47). The stock had a trading volume of 365,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.34 and its 200 day moving average is €27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.