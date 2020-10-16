GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,630. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

