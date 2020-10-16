Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.99

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.99 and traded as low as $115.00. Genel Energy shares last traded at $116.28, with a volume of 386,361 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.15. The stock has a market cap of $325.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is -6.68%.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

