Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $214.00 and last traded at $209.99, with a volume of 1199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.79.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.53.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Generac by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.