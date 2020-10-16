Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $3.08. Geovax Labs shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 120,121 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Randal D. Chase acquired 16,613 shares of Geovax Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Also, CEO David A. Dodd acquired 81,870 shares of Geovax Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 158,667 shares of company stock valued at $793,335.

Geovax Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

