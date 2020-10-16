Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GXI. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.21 ($104.96).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €91.05 ($107.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €96.58 and its 200-day moving average is €84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -118.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

