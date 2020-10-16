Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.74

Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.74 and traded as low as $11.63. Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 15,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.74.

Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX (1.19) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers Globe, a geospatial information product that provides paleo geographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of oil and gas.

