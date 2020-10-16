Gilles Biscay Acquires 4,084 Shares of FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (FCL.AX) (ASX:FCL) Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (FCL.AX) (ASX:FCL) insider Gilles Biscay bought 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.79 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of A$19,562.36 ($13,973.11).

Gilles Biscay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Gilles Biscay 2,399 shares of FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (FCL.AX) stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.24.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc provides customer-centric software to the life, accident, and health insurance industry worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a module-based core system solution that is designed and delivered through the cloud as a Software-as-a-Service solution. The FINEOS Platform comprises FINEOS AdminSuite that is designed to support an insurer's core administrative processes, including claims, payments, absence, policy administration, and billing; FINEOS Engage, which assists insurers to connect digitally in real time with customers, businesses, and technology partners outside of their organization; and FINEOS Insight that offers data analytics capabilities, which allow clients to assess and present data in useful ways.

