GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,671,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after buying an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

