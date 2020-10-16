Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.15

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.09. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

