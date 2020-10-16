GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

