Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $10.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.04.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 839,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 301,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 215,707 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,434,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

