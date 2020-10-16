Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of GORO opened at $3.20 on Monday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 239,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

