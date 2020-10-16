Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of GDEN opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $382.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.18 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.