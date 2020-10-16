Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €60.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.06 ($57.71).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €46.84 ($55.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.03.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

