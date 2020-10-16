Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €12.70 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.88 ($12.81).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.