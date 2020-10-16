Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €10.25 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.29 ($9.75).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

