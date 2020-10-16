Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:CCC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.72. 5,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. Clarivate Analytics has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

