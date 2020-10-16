Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $253.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.29.

GS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.00. 70,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

