Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $285.00 at JMP Securities

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.29.

GS traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $209.00. 70,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

