Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $208.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average of $195.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

