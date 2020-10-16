Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,376.20 ($17.98) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,476.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,576.96.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003217 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

