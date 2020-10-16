Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$11.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.02.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.83. 1,924,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 113.48. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$654.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5245111 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 231.88%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

