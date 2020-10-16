Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€10.20” Price Target for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENEL. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($9.18) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.34 ($9.81).

Enel SpA has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

