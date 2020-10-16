Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 109” Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 98 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 75 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 94.79.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

