Gossipcoin (GOSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,854.20

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Gossipcoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Gossipcoin has a total market cap of $42,854.20 and $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.01421211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149813 BTC.

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossipcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

