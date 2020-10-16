Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 91,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. 87,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,025. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

