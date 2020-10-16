Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.28

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.28 and traded as low as $21.90. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 2,207 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,985 shares of company stock worth $88,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 77.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

