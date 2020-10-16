Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. BofA Securities upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Greif alerts:

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 6,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Greif by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Greif by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 1,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,671. Greif has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.