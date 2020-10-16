Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 1,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,349. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,153.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

