Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRTS. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. Gritstone Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 43.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

