Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grupo Financiero Banorte in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

GBOOF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

