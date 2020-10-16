Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Shares of GBOOF stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.