Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) Short Interest Up 333.3% in September

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GSH opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Guangshen Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Guangshen Railway during the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Guangshen Railway by 94.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guangshen Railway by 286.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Guangshen Railway by 31.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Guangshen Railway from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

