Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $990,782.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 15,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,262,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,749,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,483,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,526,397 shares of company stock worth $760,971,029 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 252,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.7% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

