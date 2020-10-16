Guggenheim Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Illumina from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $327.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.65.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,423 shares of company stock worth $11,584,970 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Illumina by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $9,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

