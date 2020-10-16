Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ HLG opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $75.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

