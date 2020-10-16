Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Halfords Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of HLFDY stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

