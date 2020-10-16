Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Halma alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695. Halma has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.