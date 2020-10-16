Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLMAF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $31.55 on Monday. Halma has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

