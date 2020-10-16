Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,453. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

